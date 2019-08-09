Hacken Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Hacken has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $46,316.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and Kuna.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.04247243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,478,559 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hacken’s official website is hacken.io . Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken

Hacken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Kuna and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

