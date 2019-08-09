GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22, approximately 147,560 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 290,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

