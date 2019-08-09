GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Announces Earnings Results

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of GSAH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

