Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,166. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $153,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

