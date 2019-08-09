GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.79. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

