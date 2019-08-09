GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.
Shares of GRWG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.79. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
