Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $2.91

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Grin has a market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $31.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00024660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, LBank, Hotbit and BitForex. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003620 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 17,719,140 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, TradeOgre, Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, Bisq and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

