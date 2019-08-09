Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $39.90. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $196.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.