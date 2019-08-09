GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
GSKY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.66.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 1,649,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,570. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GreenSky by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
