GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

GSKY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 1,649,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,570. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GreenSky by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

