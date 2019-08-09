Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Down 1.9%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shares were down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 404,848 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 932,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40.

About Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

