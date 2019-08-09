Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
Green Dot stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 3,564,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,471. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13.
In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
