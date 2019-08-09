Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Green Dot stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 3,564,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,471. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

