Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.49. 74,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Great Ajax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Great Ajax by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 641.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Great Ajax by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

