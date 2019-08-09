Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.12%.
Shares of AJX opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 87.67%.
Several analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Read More: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.