Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Shares of AJX opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Ajax by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Great Ajax by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Great Ajax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 641.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

