Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.9-213.9 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.38-5.38 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

