Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.7-191.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.25 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.38-5.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 303,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,008. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,367,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,445. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.