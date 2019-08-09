Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Shares Down 25%

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 107,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 93,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

