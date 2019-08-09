Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 119000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Goldeneye Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

