Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

GSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the period.

GSS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,228. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

