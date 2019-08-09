Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

NASDAQ GSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,293. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.