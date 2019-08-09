Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.55

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 175242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 125,832 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 136,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 105,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

