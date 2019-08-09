GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0581

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $211,432.00 and approximately $5,614.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

