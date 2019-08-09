Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp (CNSX:LION)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 1,140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.

About Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION)

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Chedic graphite project located near Carson City, Nevada; Madagascar Graphite property that consists of 4,375 hectares licenses located in Madagascar; and Neuron Graphite project located in Manitoba.

