Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.84. Glencore shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 38,087 shares traded.

GLCNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

