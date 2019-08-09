Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.94 ($4.18).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 231.15 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,304,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 220.36 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.40.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

