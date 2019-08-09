Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

About Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET)

Glance Technologies Inc, a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile payments application; Glance Merchant App, a mobile point-of-sale and loyalty solution; and Glance Coin is the cryptocurrency for consumers and gives merchants next-level control in creating and customizing the special offer.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Glance Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glance Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.