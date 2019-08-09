Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

