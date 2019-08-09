Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Read More: Front-End Load
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.