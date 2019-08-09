Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,860. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $378.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

