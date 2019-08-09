Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank raised shares of Gibson Energy from an average rating to a buy rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,618. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.18%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

