Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Lifted by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,407 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.90% of Genuine Parts worth $138,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

