Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 23.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE G traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 45,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $306,091,985.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

