GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek Sells 1,890 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $11,094.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,183.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, John Frederick Ek sold 924 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $6,098.40.

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Frederick Ek sold 501 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $3,431.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Frederick Ek sold 495 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $3,380.85.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $6.74 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 141,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

