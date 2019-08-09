General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.46.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 5,394,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.