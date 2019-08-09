Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,669,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

