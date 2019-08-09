Gems (GEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $628,147.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Gems has a market capitalization of $628,147.00 and $3,920.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00256619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.01194347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00087307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

