GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.53 ($28.53).

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €22.87 ($26.59). The company had a trading volume of 403,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €33.97 ($39.50). The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.11.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

