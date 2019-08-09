GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GCP Applied Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCP. ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

GCP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 277,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

