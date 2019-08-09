Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GTES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 183,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.29.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Lifsey purchased 76,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

