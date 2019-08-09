GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

