Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

GLMD stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 36.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.61. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

