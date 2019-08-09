Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

GCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Gain Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,853. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.66. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. Francisco Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 153.5% in the second quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP now owns 186,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 112,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 65.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 125,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,206,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

