FY2019 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

QEP stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,230,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $18,806,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,578 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in QEP Resources by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in QEP Resources by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,993,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 835,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.