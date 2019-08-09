FY2019 EPS Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Cut by KeyCorp

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.37. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $103.68.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 1,174.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.