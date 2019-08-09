FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$445.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.90 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

ESI opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.28. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The firm has a market cap of $527.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

