FY2019 EPS Estimates for BHP Group PLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $43.77. 9,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 462,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,105.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 226,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

