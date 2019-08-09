FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

PBPB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2,664.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 144,693 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Potbelly by 890.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 138,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 239.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,866 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Potbelly by 26.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

