Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $721,685.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $27.97 million and approximately $721,685.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00134012 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003686 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040638 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,357,957 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

