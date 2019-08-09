Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FLGT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

