FS KKR Capital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

FSK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 424,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd purchased 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,107 shares of company stock valued at $209,152. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

