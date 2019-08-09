Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,457.17 ($19.04).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 983. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.12 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

