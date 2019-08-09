Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) PT Set at $1.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has been assigned a $1.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTR. Cowen set a $2.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,140. Frontier Communications has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.