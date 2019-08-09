Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRES. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 918.73 ($12.00).

LON:FRES traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 678.80 ($8.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 809.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

